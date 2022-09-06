Gold up Rs2,400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs2,400 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs148,100 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs2,258 to Rs126,972.

In the international market, however, gold rates remained unchanged at $1,714 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,480 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,268.86 Local jewelers said prices in the local market still remained lower by Rs4,000 per tola as compared the rates in Dubai gold market.