Economy first

LAHORE: There must be an end to the trend of opposing the government for the sake of opposition – a trend we have developed over decades. It is now weakening foundations of the country and ruining its economy.

We have never really practiced true democracy. Earlier rulers used to think themselves as patriots and opposition as traitors. Now the sole opposition party portrays the ruling alliance as traitors and itself as the only patriots.

In the past, the nation used to unite during national disasters. This time around there are no united efforts to mitigate the miseries of flood affected people.

Pakistan’s position among its trading partners is embarrassing, the donor agencies are taking big risks by trying to bail out Pakistan as the opposition says that it would strike down all agreements after assuming power. Investors are reluctant to commit their resources under present circumstances.

The National Assembly has passed a bill for speedy privatisation of public sector companies, but the coalition government lacks the courage to dispose of even the loss-making units. Their losses continue to grow.

Bureaucrats have become rolling stones. None is sure about the tenure of post he/she is serving. The decision making at bureaucratic level has further slowed down. Inflation is increasing beyond tolerable limits because of this uncertainty. The government officials are not performing their duty of price check seriously.

Half the inflation is due to the bad economic indicators, high markup, and high power and energy rates while half is due to weak writ of the government. There is no competition in the market.

Instead, those involved in the same business are operating as cartels. Only the sugar mafia has been stuck up, as this time they did not get the permission to export the commodity to maintain higher prices.

Cement rates have crossed all limits. Despite the weak rupee, its exports have not increased. It is because the producers earn more by selling the cement at exorbitant rates locally.

Cement prices have doubled in the past five years. It has finally resulted in a sharp decline of its domestic consumption.

Small builders lack the resources to carry out construction activities at such high cement rates. It is worth noting that the rates of its major input of lime has not increased as manufacturers have leased lime rich land at very low rates.

Cost of energy has increased. But the entire cement industry is operating on efficient processes that consume less energy. The impact of higher cost should not be more than Rs100 per bag.

The regulators have become toothless as most of their decisions are challenged in superior courts where decisions are delayed for decades. The case of fine against cement cartel is pending for more than 13 years.

As a consequence, the sector has not changed the ways for which it was fined. As far as the agricultural commodities are concerned, the market is not operating on the principle of supply and demand.

Retail prices have reached the roof irrespective of supply position, because in case of higher supplies, hoarders reduce the release of the commodity to charge the same prices that they would have charged in case of short supplies.

No government in Pakistan would dare to confront any segment of businessmen, fearing backlash from opposition that would support those businessmen just to create difficulties for the rulers.

Democracy the world over ensures fair and just culture, but not so in Pakistan. Economic matters must be tackled in line with global best practices. This needs the consent of all political forces that unfortunately is absent in our society.