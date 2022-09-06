Govt urged to bail out economies of flood-hit parts

KARACHI: Business leaders have warned the federal and provincial governments to act fast to protect the continuity of businesses, employment generation and revenue collection to protect in the wake of extreme floods that have dealt the economy billions of dollars’ worth of damages.

“Initial estimates suggest R2,000 billion or $9 – $10 billion are required within 10 months for rebuilding the infrastructure, protecting SMEs, and keeping the economic and commercial activities afloat,” said Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in a statement.

He also appealed to the international community, development finance institutions, friendly countries and top economies of the world to come forward and pool the financial, technical, and human resources to help rebuild one-third of the flood-damaged Pakistan. “The country’s population of 220 million contributes less than 1 percent of the world’s total carbon emissions, but they have suffered the most in the world by the calamitous effects of global warming,” Sheikh said.

He highlighted the fact that at least 8.33 percent less domestically produced edible crops would be available this year and this would substantially aggravate the already existing food shortages in the country.

This, in turn, would put further strain on the foreign exchange reserves (FER) of the country as there would be no option left other than to plug the deficit in food supplies from imports, he said.

The FPCCI president proposed that the government should negotiate the restructuring of external debts with the IMF, World Bank, ADB, IDB, Paris Club, and friendly countries to create fiscal space for flood relief & rebuilding activities. He also urged the authorities to immediately start a detailed damage assessment in every district, tehsil and village.

“The government should also hold multilateral and bilateral donor conferences and share the findings of the assessment professionally and transparently to raise donations from the international community.”

Sheikh also called on the government to waive the electricity bills of the businesses affected by floods for 3 months to enable them to continue their operations and keep their workforce in employment.

“ The natural rainwater passages and canals should be restored to their natural shapes before the monsoon season of the next year, while a comprehensive plan to rehabilitate internally displaced people should be put in place with a deadline of 6 months along with the regular provision of food and medical supplies throughout the interim period,” the FPCCI leader concluded.