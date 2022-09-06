Stocks sink as floods erode growth outlook

Stocks booked losses on Monday on growing jitters over inflationary hyperdrive and growth estimates that are now stuck in reverse, an upshot of flood losses worth billions of dollars, traders said.

After shuttling between a high of 42,385.35 and a low of 41,858.16 points, the benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index lost 449.81 points or 1.06 percent to close at 41,859.30 points at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Arif Habib Ltd, in a post-session analysis report, said the index witnessed a bloodbath on the impact of the prevailing flood crisis on the growth rate amid record inflation. “The market opened in the positive zone but profit taking was witnessed throughout the day. The volumes remained dull across the main board, on the contrary, hefty volumes were observed in the 3rd tier stocks,” it reported.

Major laggard sectors were banks (-68.1 points), technology (-67.1 points), cement (-56.3 points), fertiliser (-48.0 points), and power (-38.2 points). The KSE-30 index also lost 185.01 points or 1.16 percent to 15,747.54 points.

Traded shares decreased by 4 million to 156.803 million from 160.139 million shares, while value dropped to Rs4.368 billion from Rs4.630 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.961 trillion from Rs7.023 trillion.

Out of 340 companies active in the session, 68 ended as gainers, 253 losers, whereas 19 closed unchanged. Topline Securities said equities closed negative in a lackluster session as rising inflation and concerns over estimated flood loss of $10 billion, as per federal minister for finance Miftah Ismail, held investors back,” he said.

Major losers were SYS, ENGRO, HUBC, HBL, and TRG, which cumulatively dented the index by 149 points. The highest increase was recorded in shares of Premium Textile., which rose by Rs54 to Rs802/share, followed by Mehmood Textiles, which increased by Rs40 to Rs900 per share.

Highest losses were suffered by Sanofi-Aventis, which fell by Rs85.99 to Rs1,060.55 per share, followed by Colgate Palm, which slipped by Rs56.96 to Rs2,339 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks witnessed bearish activity after the finance ministry revised its growth estimates down to 2.3 percent for FY2023 and projected the flood losses to be around $9.3 billion amid higher inflation.

“Weak global equities, dismal data on cement, oil and fertiliser sales in August, and a falling rupee dented the equities,” he added.

WorldCall Telecom topped the volume chart with 14.843 million shares that decreased by 5 paisas to Rs1.21 per share. It was followed by Pak Refinery with 12.792 million shares that closed lower by 91 paisas to Rs17.91 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Hascol Petrol, Cnergyico PK, K-Electric Ltd., Maple Leaf, G3 Technologies, Silk Bank Ltd, Flying Cement and Fauji Cement. Turnover in the future contracts increased to 41.736 million shares from 33.367 million.