Rupee falls to 232/dollar in open market

KARACHI: The rupee weakened for a third straight session against the dollar on

the back of soft dollar supplies, while a downward revision in the growth forecast and assessment of damages brought on by recent floods also weighed on market sentiment.

The domestic currency declined by 7 rupees on Monday, closing at 232 per dollar in the open market. In the interbank market, the local unit ended at 219.86 to the dollar, 0.40 percent weaker than Friday's close of 218.98.

“The rupee has been under pressure for the past three sessions. In general, because of worries about how badly terrible floods have affected the economy, and in particular because of a lack of dollars on the market,” according to Zafar Paracha, secretary general of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

Paracha was of the view that illegal smuggling of foreign currencies into Afghanistan had severely hurt dollar supplies. “Dollar rates have increased, reaching a high of 235 in Peshawar. The supply of dollars has been a problem for the exchange firms,” he added.

He further stated that the State Bank of Pakistan needed to take tougher action against illegal money changers, saying there was a need to stop currency smuggling at borders with Iran and Afghanistan and at airports.

The floods could put pressure on the overall GDP (gross domestic product), inflation, exports and government budget deficit with high infrastructure spending, according to analysts.

“Flood related uncertainty denting sentiment, where people are expecting more imports and less exports,” said Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

The other reason for the rupee, Rauf added, was that real effective exchange

rate at above 100, which usually remains close to 95 in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, “so it could depreciate further.”

The United Arab Emirates’ change in visa policy to bring 5,000 dirhams also raised demand for dirhams and dollars, Rauf stated.

Last week, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the economic impact of floods would be at least $10 billion, which roughly translated to three percent of GDP of the country. An analyst at Alfalah Securities said in a note that recent floods had exposed most of the aforementioned economic variables to “significant risks”.

Losses to major crops should limit GDP growth to 2.0 percent, and food and energy price hikes could take inflation to around 21 percent, he envisaged. The analyst doesn’t see a sizable impact on current account deficit, saying a slowdown in economic activity and increase in remittance inflows should counter any incremental food imports.