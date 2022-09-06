PM moved to dig into allegedly shady PIOGC-ENI deal

ISLAMABAD: Transparency International, Pakistan, (TI) has drawn Prime Minister’s attention towards the questionable purchase of ENI Pakistan Limited’s reportedly undervalued assets for $16.4 million (against the estimated value of $400 million) by Prime International Oil & Gas Company Limited (PIOGCL) for allegedly evading taxes worth $75 million.

The TI letter surfaced after the Petroleum Division sent a summary to the Prime Minister seeking approval of an effective change of control from ENI Pakistan to PIOGCL.

According to the official document, also available with The News, Prime Minister, who is also Federal Minister for Petroleum Division, sensing anomalies, sought details from Petroleum Division on the indexed rental amount outstanding against ENI and the specifics about a similar change of control requests during the last five years, and the conditions on which these were acceded to.

The official documents reveal that ENI Pakistan Limited has assets and shares in the range of 30-85 percent at 12 exploration and production sites, which include Mithi (85 percent shares), Rajar (85 percent), Thar (75 percent), Umarkot (75 percent), SW Miano-2 (33.33 percent), Gambat (31.58 percent), Sukhur (45 percent), Indus G (25 percent), Indus N (70 percent), Indus C (60 percent), Rehmat D&P lease (30 percent) and Indus M (70 percent).

According to the letter, TI on September 1, 2022, informed the Prime Minister that PIOGCL, which did not have the required operational and management experience, was purchasing the entire assets of ENI Pakistan Limited.

As per the Sales Purchase Agreement (SPA) dated March 8, 2021, the entire share capital of ENI was sold to PIOGCL for only $16.4million, whereas the estimated market value of the assets of ENI Pakistan is approximately $400 million. This may cause a loss of $75million in the shape of WHT (Withholding Tax) evasion to national exchequer.

TI Pakistan says it has received two complaints. The first was against ENI Pakistan that defaulted on its commitment to 15 years’ agreement of supplying 11 million tonnes of RLNG to state-run Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), worsening the energy crisis and causing huge losses.

As per the first complaint lodged by the PLL, the ENI had signed a 15-year term agreement in May 2017 to supply to RLNG Pakistan for until 2032. Under the deal, ENI was to provide per month cargo at 11.6247 percent of the Brent for the first two years, 11.95 percent for the following two years, and 12.14 percent for the remaining 11 years.

ENI was bound to provide PLL a total of 180 cargoes, corresponding to 11 million tonnes of LNG in 15 years at the PGPL terminal moored in Port Qasim. ENI has defaulted on its commitment and left Pakistan without any penalty.

Since January 2021, ENI Pakistan has defaulted on its commitment five and half times, and is now defaulting on alternative months. This mis-commitment is one of the major causes of shortage of electricity as well as higher cost of electricity.

Moreover, the complainant also questioned the financial strength of PIOGCL to pay off the ENI’s potential tax liabilities worth $118 million, out of which $40 million has already been accrued, while the remaining $78 million is outstanding, and the deal should not have been cleared by the OGDCL and FBR before PIOGCL has paid the outstanding amount.

As per OGDCL Rule 6 of the First Schedule of the Application for a Reconnaissance Permit or Exploration License or Development and Production Lease, it is a mandatory requirement as per point no. 8 of the same to provide Operational Experience of the applicant. However, M/s PIOGCL has no experience as per Point 8(a) & 8(b).

TI Pakistan urged the Prime Minister to investigate the issues mentioned in the two complaints and direct the concerned authorities to determine the actions to be taken against ENI Pakistan. —