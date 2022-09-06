APTMA calls for bold steps to top $35.5bn export target

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Monday called on the government to undertake bold steps to achieve the IMF's envisaged export target of $35 billion in the current fiscal under the revived Extended Fund Facility (EFF) .

APTMA Patron-in-Chief Dr Gohar Ejaz, in a letter written to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said that to attain the overall export target of $35.5 billion, textile exports should reach $24 billion in FY23; higher by $4.5 billion than in FY22.

The letter proposed six steps for sustainable growth in textile products, including commitment on long-term energy rates; one industrial gas tariff for the country; first priority to export value chain for export led growth of the country, supply of gas/RLNG to new units and expansion; working capital requirement and hindrance-free import of essential inputs.

Gohar said that an incremental capacity of $500 million per month was being added to the textile sector through TERF vide 100 new projects. However, even the existing capacity was not fully utilised at present due to energy supply and quality constraints (especially gas/RLNG) over the last 6 months. This inability to effectively leverage full capacity has reduced Pakistan’s exports by approximately $800 million per month, or $10 billion per annum, he pointed out. “We have set a target of achieving $50 billion textile exports in the next 4 years,” the letter claimed.

To maintain the current export level, he urged the government to come up with the commitment to provide energy on a long-term basis at a regionally competitive tariff. At present the gas/RLNG and electricity rates were being notified on a month-to-month basis. “It is of utmost importance to commit energy rates on an annual basis,” he said in the letter.

Textile sector of Punjab was only being provided 50 MMcfd of gas/RLNG for captive power and 25 MMcfd for processing. Punjab hosts more than 50 percent of the installed capacity in Pakistan, and these plants require 200MMcfd gas/RLNG to operate at full capacity.

Given the quality of grid supply and the delay in expansion of electricity connections, the supply of adequate gas/RLNG becomes critical. The industry share in gas/RLNG consumption has declined to 16 percent from 19 percent just a year ago. He urged government to restore the priority of the exporting sector and to evaluate and ensure the best use of the scarce resources for the economic stability of Pakistan.

“The basis for gas allocation should be changed to 50 percent of sanctioned load rather than the arbitrary figure of 50 percent of September, October, and November consumptions,” the letter said.

Mentioning the issue of working capital, Gohar said, “Despite the fact that our currency has depreciated by 60-70 percent within the last year, exports have become worth over Rs3 trillion, yet the working capital has not increased. In fact, 50 percent more working capital is needed to cover the gap created by exchange rate depreciation.”

He said the industry needed double the amount of working capital that was currently available, instead the imposition of sales tax on domestic sales of textiles had created a vicious cycle of unpredictable refunds. The export cycle lasts for up to 5-6 months, wherein the liquidity of the sector remains tied up in the process of sales tax till refund (6 months). In FY22, the total amount retained by FBR as sales tax on domestic sales was Rs60 billion out of Rs249 billion collected. Over Rs250 billion liquidity of the industry remains with the FBR at all times as a result of this collection and refund mechanism.

Sales tax is on consumption basis, which inflates inventory and capital costs, creating an impediment to new projects as capital cost increases by 20 percent and refund only happens after commercial operations.

According to a report by the IMF, the cascading effect of GST has harmed Pakistani exporters’ due to a lack of systemic methods ensuring that all tax paid on inputs gets charged against a final sale and was refunded. Exporters suffer from this huge cycle of sales tax collection and refunds due to delayed, pending and deferred refunds.

It would therefore be prudent to restore the SRO 1125 ie, zero rating for the entire textile value chain to meet the working capital requirements. This policy measure in combination with the continuation of RCET would be essential in enabling the textile sector to continue on its journey to achieving its FY23 target of $24 billion.

He also raised the issue about the hindrance-free import of essential inputs, and said that imports under Chapter 84 and 85 were restricted. Exporters have been unable to clear goods for up to 3-4 months. The State Bank of Pakistan informed that imports under the said chapters would only be cleared for top direct exporters.

Given the nature of the textile sector export sector in Pakistan, the input of intermediate goods was sourced from various enterprises across the value chain. These indirect exporters need to keep operating for the sector to sustain and expand exports. It is therefore essential that all imports of the export-oriented sectors, whether in Chapter 84-85 or other codes, be allowed hindrance free admission into Pakistan. “The impact of the delay in clearance of the last 2-3 months will be significant, and further damage to the export potential has to be avoided at all costs,” the APTMA patron-in-chief said.

Gohar said the textile sector has committed to set up 1,000 garment plants near major textile-producing cities – Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Kasur, Multan, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Peshawar. The investment would be of over $7 billion in the next 4 years. This would generate $20 billion in exports annually, and employ over 700,000 workers.

For a successful outcome of this theme, there was need to train women workers about the various stages of the value chain, including stitching and weaving. TEVTA should be tasked in this context, the letter added.