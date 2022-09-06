Jawans to generals all patriotic: Alvi

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi.— File

PESHAWAR: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said there should be no doubt about the patriotism of Jawans to generals. The president expressed these remarks while talking to Peshawar-based journalists, here at the Governor’s House, according to a press release issued by the President’s Media Wing.



“All chiefs of army staff (COAS), who have been appointed in Pakistan, are patriotic,” he added. The president called upon the people of Pakistan, institutions and media to desist from stirring doubts and controversies on the matter.

The president distanced himself from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s remarks concerning the army chief and said that he should clarify the comments himself. He said the armed forces had successfully safeguarded the country from external and internal threats by rendering countless sacrifices and coming to aid of civil administration in the face of natural calamities.

While expressing his opinion on the current economic situation, the president said the recent signing of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is better as Pakistan has come out of economic pressure.



IMF deal would encourage other donors and institutions to come forward to help Pakistan out of its economic difficulties and hoped that things would start getting better. He said the high inflation is his concern in the same way as it concerned other citizens of the country. He further said as the President of Pakistan, all the state institutions are dear to him, including the current government, as it is the responsibility of the president to take ownership of all the institutions.

While dilating on the flood situation in Pakistan, President Alvi emphasised the need to build large water storage dams to store the flood water and minimise the damage to lives, livelihoods and infrastructure of the country, and use the stored water for supplying to urban centers as well as for agriculture.

The president said encroachments and illegal constructions on river banks in the north stopping the river path is one of the main reasons for the loss of lives and properties. He called upon the government to ensure that no encroachment on the path of any river is built to minimise flood impact in future.

He said the government has planned to construct around 800 water storage bodies and delay action dams in Balochistan to preserve the rain and flood water to control the flooding in future as well as replenish the underground water reservoirs.

The president said Pakistan receives annual water of over 150 MAF by way of rains and the melting of glaciers, which need to be more effectively managed, distributed, and stored. He said the existing bodies and institutions on rivers and water resources should be strengthened and made effective to address water-related issues in the country.

Artificial Intelligence, telemetry systems, and satellites are among the effective tools which could help bring greater transparency in water distribution, he added. The president said the glaciers are melting at an alarming pace and causing water bursts which result in severe damage. He called upon the governments to conduct an in-depth study on the effects of climate change in Pakistan, conduct flood analysis, and identify areas where dams and embankments could be constructed to forestall heavy floods and save the people’s lives and properties.

He said rescue and relief activities in the flood-hit areas should be given due attention, however, taking people in confidence on important matters is a part of the national discourse which could play an important role in mobilising the masses and creating a national discourse on topics of national interest, including floods.

While responding to the possible corruption in the flood aid distribution, he said there is a need to bring transparency and fairness in the use of flood funds, and implementation of projects to avoid allegations and incidents of corruption.

While replying to a question, President Alvi said all the provincial assemblies of KP, Sindh and Balochistan have passed resolutions against the construction of Kalabagh Dam. He said the construction of Kalabagh Dam could be considered afresh by the relevant institutions with the stakeholders to understand their point of view, remove doubts and apprehensions, and build consensus.

While replying to another question, the president said amidst the politically polarised and charged atmosphere, he does not want to create any controversy about any institution or personality, and airing of any comments or statements out of reference and context should be avoided.

Replying to a question, the president said behind the scenes, he is endeavouring to play some mediatory role between the stakeholders to defuse the political polarisation, however, he would not dilate upon his efforts until the things get matured.

He said the sole purpose of his efforts is to understand and remove misgivings and misunderstandings amongst the stakeholders to bring them closer to each other and make efforts to find a middle way on major issues in the greater national interest. He said currently there is a difference of only eight months between the routine schedule of elections and those demanding early elections, and he believed that things have the potential to settle down. The president said the privacy of individuals should be respected and backbiting should be avoided.

Fake news and backbiting could be countered through ethical and moral education and by creating resistance in the society against them, he added. Meanwhile, acting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Mushtaq Ghani called on President Dr Arif Alvi here at the Governor’s House upon his arrival to Peshawar for a day-long visit.

The two sides held a one-on-one meeting and discussed matters of mutual interests, administrative and security issues, and public welfare development projects in the province, said a press release.