No political leader but PM to address UNGA

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. —APP

ISLAMABAD: No political leader, including former prime minister Imran Khan, from outside of the government has been invited to address in the upcoming 77th Summit of the United Nation’s General Assembly (UNGA), commencing on September 13.

“The UNGA is an inter-governmental organisation, where heads of states or governments or their nominees are allowed to address on behalf of their respective countries. The speculations of addressing the UNGA by other than the world leaders have no basis,” highly-placed diplomatic sources told The News on Sunday from the UN headquarters, where preparations for the 77th session are underway.

Meanwhile, the social media team of the PTI has issued news of Imran Khan’s address to the UNGA on September 27. However, the sources made it clear that the UNGA would be concluded on September 27 and on that occasion most of the foreign ministers, who would be deputed to represent their countries, may address the world body.

The sources said the list of the world leaders, who will address the UNGA would be announced within days along with the schedule. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had planned to stay in New York about 10 days though his address to the UNGA would be on September 23. Now the prime minister is considering shortening his stay due to the flood situation back home.

It is likely that the prime minister, in his maiden appearance to the world’s body, would highlight the current situation of the country and would sensitise the world opinion about the flood’s devastation. He would also highlight the Kashmir issue beside other subjects, the sources said.

Another source told this scribe from New York that Imran Khan has no schedule visiting the United States anytime soon as he could face some legal complication on account of a court verdict in a Californian court and he wouldn’t have any protection against such procedure.

He doesn’t have any official cover and for the reason, he would avoid stepping in that country, the sources opined. The apprehension wasn’t endorsed by the PTI sources, when asked for comment.