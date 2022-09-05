Imran takes another U-turn

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. —Facebook/ Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Sunday statement of former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, alleging that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif wanted to have an army chief of their choice, marks yet another reversal from what he said on August 15.

On August 15, Imran Khan, during an interview with a private TV channel, had said that appointing the COAS was not his issue because he was not in the government and it was for the government, the incumbent or the one that takes over if general elections are held, to appoint the army chief.

Taking a U-turn while addressing a public rally in Faisalabad on Sunday, he alleged that Nawaz and Zardari had looted the public wealth, and they feared that a powerful and patriotic army chief would hold them accountable for their corruption.