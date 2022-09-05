Kalabagh Dam killer project for Sindh: Khuro

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Ahmad Khuro said on Sunday that Kalabagh Dam is a killer project for Sindh.

He said that Sindh will never tolerate it in any case. Two dams are to be built above Tarbela including Bhasha Dam. The rains are coming down from Kalabagh so how the rainwater can be collected in Kalabagh Dam.

He expressed these views while holding a press conference at the Larkana Press Club on Sunday. Khuro said that Punjab chief minister has said in the meeting that Imran Khan will come to the government again and will construct Kalabagh Dam. He said that the statement of building Kalabagh Dam is equivalent to pouring salt on the wounds of Sindh.