Kalabagh Dam killer project for Sindh: Khuro

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Ahmad Khuro said on Sunday that Kalabagh Dam is a killer project for Sindh.
He said that Sindh will never tolerate it in any case. Two dams are to be built above Tarbela including Bhasha Dam. The rains are coming down from Kalabagh so how the rainwater can be collected in Kalabagh Dam.
He expressed these views while holding a press conference at the Larkana Press Club on Sunday. Khuro said that Punjab chief minister has said in the meeting that Imran Khan will come to the government again and will construct Kalabagh Dam. He said that the statement of building Kalabagh Dam is equivalent to pouring salt on the wounds of Sindh.
QUETTA: A month after being shifted to newly-constructed home, 50 years old Saeeda Bibi, along with her two sons and...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Change Policy 2022 alongside the...
LAHORE: Pakistan has reported three deaths during 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force has released a short documentary showcasing the air battle fought on 4th September,...
SUKKUR: An elderly man is trying to find out a whereabouts of his eight children who washed away during flash flood in...
SUKKUR: As many as five family members drowned, while three others were rescued when the boat capsized in to River...
Comments