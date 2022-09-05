 
Monday September 05, 2022
PAF’s short documentary on 1965 soldiers’ valour released

September 05, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a short documentary showcasing the air battle fought on 4th September, 1965, says a press release on Sunday. According to PAF Directorate General Public Relations, the documentary is aimed to pay homage to the valour and professionalism of the brave PAF airmen during the September 1965 war.

