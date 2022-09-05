Father looking for eight children washed away by flood

SUKKUR: An elderly man is trying to find out a whereabouts of his eight children who washed away during flash flood in Kacho, Tehsil Mehar. Haji Roshan Buledani’s four sons and as many daughter were washed away by floodwater when he left his house along with his children for a safe place. Buledani said that he did not find any clue of his missing children even after a lapse of four days.