Five of a family drown as boat capsizes in River Indus

SUKKUR: As many as five family members drowned, while three others were rescued when the boat capsized in to River Indus near Majhand, district Jamshoro.

A family belonging to Hajana tribe came to Jamshoro to meet their relatives affected by recent flash flood. They took a wooden boat to Unarpur; however, the boat capsized due to overloading. The local divers rescued three of them while they recovered the bodies of rest of the family members after five-hour’s hectic efforts. The deceased were identified as Jeeja w/o Murtaza Hajan, Sajjida(27), Iqra(13), Saffdar(12) and Sonia (25).