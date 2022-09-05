Five of a family drown as boat capsizes in River Indus

SUKKUR: As many as five family members drowned, while three others were rescued when the boat capsized in to River Indus near Majhand, district Jamshoro.
A family belonging to Hajana tribe came to Jamshoro to meet their relatives affected by recent flash flood. They took a wooden boat to Unarpur; however, the boat capsized due to overloading. The local divers rescued three of them while they recovered the bodies of rest of the family members after five-hour’s hectic efforts. The deceased were identified as Jeeja w/o Murtaza Hajan, Sajjida(27), Iqra(13), Saffdar(12) and Sonia (25).
LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party Sindh President Nisar Ahmad Khuro said on Sunday that Kalabagh Dam is a killer...
QUETTA: A month after being shifted to newly-constructed home, 50 years old Saeeda Bibi, along with her two sons and...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Change Policy 2022 alongside the...
LAHORE: Pakistan has reported three deaths during 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force has released a short documentary showcasing the air battle fought on 4th September,...
SUKKUR: An elderly man is trying to find out a whereabouts of his eight children who washed away during flash flood in...
Comments