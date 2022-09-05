AJK resident martyred in custody of Indian army

ISLAMABAD: A mentally challenged resident of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Tabarak Hussain, who recently inadvertently crossed the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) was martyred in the custody of the Indian army on Saturday.
Tabarak Hussain was shot at and arrested in injured condition by the Indian troops after he unintentionally crossed the LoC in the Naushera area of Rajouri district in the month of August, reported the Kashmir Media Service. Indian army claimed that he died of cardiac arrest.
