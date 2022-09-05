Flood washed away family’s marriage hopes

FAZILPUR: A truck driver and father-of-seven children, Mureed Hussain, was planning for his daughter’s October wedding, when flash flood took away his entire life’s earnings.

“I had been collecting her dowry for almost three years,” Hussain told AFP from the courtyard of his four-room house, which he shares with his brother’s family. “I would provide for the house and also spend a little on her dowry.” The poor received the hardest hit, especially in the rural parts of the country, who have seen their homes, belongings, life savings, and crops washed away in the floods.

Hussain’s village in Punjab was badly affected, with flash flood that destroyed scores of buildings and also washed away everything, including the dowry of Hussain’s daughter. Each month Hussain would put away a couple of thousand rupees for her dowry from the 17,000 rupee salary ($80), as he makes his money from driving trucks. It is customary for families in patriarchal Pakistan to provide extravagant dowries, when a daughter is getting married. In many areas, the parents are expected to start saving up for their daughters’ dowries from the day they are born. While demanding a large dowry is officially banned by law, it is still a practice observed by many.

The families of grooms frequently present the parents of their future daughter-in-law with an extensive list of demands -- including furniture, household goods and clothing. In the case of wealthy families, it can even include cars and homes. Failing to come up with the goods is considered shameful, and the bride-to-be often faces ill-treatment by her in-laws, if a decent dowry is not provided.

Shock and tears

“I wanted to marry two of my other two daughters too after her and one remaining son,” Hussain said. “I had thought I would be able to do it gradually.” When the floods reached his home, Hussain fled with his wife and family to a nearby railway station on the elevated land to save his and others’ lives.

When the waters receded, Hussain trudged through mud two days ago and returned to his home with his wife and daughters. “They started crying when they saw the damage,” he said. His wife, Sughra Bibi, teared up again as she recalled her shock at the condition of the home -- and her daughter’s dowry.

Over the years, Sughra had bought a custom-made bed set and dressing table, as well as a juicer, washing machine, iron, bedsheets, and quilts. Everything was badly damaged by the flood. “It’s blackened, so whoever sees it will say we have given her old things,” Sughra said.

With the wedding called off, Nousheen is putting on a brave face. “It was supposed to be a happy time for my family, and I was very excited,” the 25-year-old bride-to-be told AFP.