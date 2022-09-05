Iesco providing relief to consumers in FPA

Islamabad: On the instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and the Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division), Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has provided relief to the consumers in the form of fuel price adjustment in view of the rains and floods in the country, says a press release.

According to the details, those domestic tariff consumers with single phase meters who have used 201 to 300 units during the month of June 2022 have completely waved off the amount of fuel price adjustment in their electricity bills for the month of August 2022 and due date has also been extended till September 12, 2022.