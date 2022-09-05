PML-N senator defends Miftah’s services

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Senator Ms Saadia Abbasi has come out in support of the Federal Finance Minister and reminded Dr Miftah Ismail had successfully navigated the economy of the country through severe tides and kept the boat intact.

In a statement Saturday, she said the efforts of the Miftah team are acknowledged and should be appreciated by Pakistan-loving circles. The sister of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi warned that the challenges are manifold and enormous, but the resolve and resilience of Miftah to rise to the task of steering the country in the right direction is highly appreciable.

“The floods have wreaked humanitarian and infrastructure havoc in Pakistan, she said and advised that the country should seek targeted international donors’ assistance for flood relief so that the humanitarian crisis is mitigated.

Saadia Abbasi recalled that Russia had provided helicopters, heavy machinery and medical field camps as immediate relief during the devastating quake of 2005. “We should seek Russian assistance. There is no politics in getting humanitarian relief as Pakistan’s crops and livestock have been destroyed,” Ms Abbasi said.

She proposed that all countries willing to help should be apprised of the scale of devastation so that food security and disease crises are averted. She said that all institutions of Pakistan’s government are fully mobilized in providing relief to address the crisis. “It is time to direct our energies towards the present crisis by ignoring the politics of dissent, acrimony and personal vendettas,” she added.