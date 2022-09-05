Compensation for martyred cop, labourers sought

KALAYA: The elders of Orakzai tribal district on Sunday asked the government to announce compensation package for the martyred policeman and the two labourers and provide free education to their children.
Talking to reporters here, tribal elders said that government should provide Shaheed package for the victim families and restore lasting peace in the region. They said that militants had martyred the two labourers identified as Inzar Gul and Eid Akbar along with a policeman when they were busy in construction work at the police post in Mamozai.
The elders also said that Orakzai district was faced with numerous problems but the government, instead of resolving the issues, abolished their National Assembly and Senate seats. They termed the government’s decision an injustice with the people of Orakzai district and demanded restoration of NA and Senate seats forthwith.
The elders also said that people of Orakzai had rendered matchless sacrifices for the sake of the nation and country and now the government must restore durable peace in the region.
LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party Sindh President Nisar Ahmad Khuro said on Sunday that Kalabagh Dam is a killer...
QUETTA: A month after being shifted to newly-constructed home, 50 years old Saeeda Bibi, along with her two sons and...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Change Policy 2022 alongside the...
LAHORE: Pakistan has reported three deaths during 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force has released a short documentary showcasing the air battle fought on 4th September,...
SUKKUR: An elderly man is trying to find out a whereabouts of his eight children who washed away during flash flood in...
Comments