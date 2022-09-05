Compensation for martyred cop, labourers sought

KALAYA: The elders of Orakzai tribal district on Sunday asked the government to announce compensation package for the martyred policeman and the two labourers and provide free education to their children.

Talking to reporters here, tribal elders said that government should provide Shaheed package for the victim families and restore lasting peace in the region. They said that militants had martyred the two labourers identified as Inzar Gul and Eid Akbar along with a policeman when they were busy in construction work at the police post in Mamozai.

The elders also said that Orakzai district was faced with numerous problems but the government, instead of resolving the issues, abolished their National Assembly and Senate seats. They termed the government’s decision an injustice with the people of Orakzai district and demanded restoration of NA and Senate seats forthwith.

The elders also said that people of Orakzai had rendered matchless sacrifices for the sake of the nation and country and now the government must restore durable peace in the region.