Patwaris to be posted in native districts, says CM aide

MANSEHRA: Special Assistant to Chief Minister’s on Revenue and Sate Taj Mohammad Tarand on Sunday said that the patwaris would be posted in districts of their domicile and all such postings and transfer orders made in contrast to it would be withdrawn.

“We have decided to post patwaris only in districts of their appointments as it will reduce travelling and other costs,” he told reporters here.

A group of patwaris led by the provincial chairmen of Patwaris Association Khanzada Khan and included the president of patwaris in Hazara Division Sajid Jahangiri, president of Battagram Saleem Khan, president of Abbottabad Javed Khan and president of patwaris in Haripur Sikandar Khan met with the special assistant here.

Tarand said that the chief minister was sincerely working to address the revenue staff’s problems and that was why the system was being overhauled.

“The government has also been seriously considering reviewing the patwaris basic pay scales and paying them the bag (basta) allowance,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman of the provincial body of Patwaris, Khanzada Khan, said that rents and other allowances should be incorporated into their monthly salaries.