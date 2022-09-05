All possible help to flood victims assured

MANSEHRA: The deputy commissioner of Lower Kohistan, Shakeel Ahmad, has said that the government was all-out to provide food and shelter to families displaced because of recent flash floods in the district.
“We have established relief camps for the families displaced by the recent flash floods in the Dubair and Pattan areas where food, medicines and other basic necessities are being supplied to affected people,” he told affected families settled in Mazo Pattan camp in the district on Sunday.
District Police Officer Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon was flanked by Ahmad during his visit to the relief camp.
They also visited the affected areas and inquired from locals. The official said that the government had already dropped food, blankets, tents, quilts, blankets and other necessary goods from the army’s helicopters.
“We would continue to provide food and necessities to affected families through helicopter,” Ahmad added. The affected people told the deputy commissioner and DPO that their houses, roads and bridges were washed away in the recent flash floods.
“The damages survey initiated by the district administration by the order of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was completed and now compensations cheques are being delivered to affected families,” the deputy commissioner said.
