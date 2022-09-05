Students of KP govt schools deprived of textbooks

MARDAN: Due to the poor performance of the Ministry of Education, thousands of male and female students of government schools are deprived of textbooks so far.

Sources said that while a few hundred male and female students are reading old courses of the old books, teaching compulsory courses is a question mark and children’s academic year is likely to be wasted.

The sources said that millions of male and female students of thousands of primary and middle schools, including hundreds of higher and secondary schools in Mardan, are forced to go to school without textbooks since the schools reopened after summer holidays.

While majority of the students are studying without textbooks, the teachers are also confused about which course to teach. The students and their parents are suffering from an agony due to absence of the textbooks so far.