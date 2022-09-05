Land dispute leaves 4 dead in Karak

KARAK: A land dispute left four people dead and five others seriously injured in the Mithakhel area of the Karak district here on Sunday.
Police said close relatives allegedly opened indiscriminate fire on rivals over the ownership of a piece of land that injured nine persons.
Four among them identified as Muhammad Sohail, Rahimullah, Armanullah
and Rafiullah succumbed to injuries
when they were being shifted to the
hospital.
The rest of the five persons — Muhammad Yousaf, Wahid Rehman, Mumtaz Ali, Tasleemullah and Asmat Bibi - were transported to District Headquarters Hospital. Three of the injured were later referred to a hospital in Peshawar due to their serious wounds.
A heavy contingent of police reached the spot. The police registered a first
information report and launched an investigation.
