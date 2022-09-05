FF Steel gets another grid station

PESHAWAR: FF Steel, a leading steel manufacturer in Pakistan, has installed another 132kV grid station.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the introduction of the new grid station in one of the units of FF Steel in Lahore will ensure that the production of steel bars would continue uninterrupted. The company already had one grid station. The press release further said that the management of FF Steel is extremely grateful to LESCO for its timely support and cooperation which helped achieve this goal