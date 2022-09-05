FF Steel gets another grid station

PESHAWAR: FF Steel, a leading steel manufacturer in Pakistan, has installed another 132kV grid station.
According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the introduction of the new grid station in one of the units of FF Steel in Lahore will ensure that the production of steel bars would continue uninterrupted. The company already had one grid station. The press release further said that the management of FF Steel is extremely grateful to LESCO for its timely support and cooperation which helped achieve this goal
MANSEHRA: Special Assistant to Chief Minister’s on Revenue and Sate Taj Mohammad Tarand on Sunday said that the...
MANSEHRA: The deputy commissioner of Lower Kohistan, Shakeel Ahmad, has said that the government was all-out to...
BARA: The Bara Siyasi Ittehad on Sunday held the ‘Khyber Peace March’ to raise their voice against incidents of...
PESHAWAR: Khudai Khidmatgar Organisation has opened relief camps at Jehangira, Kheshgi and other parts of Nowshera and...
MARDAN: Due to the poor performance of the Ministry of Education, thousands of male and female students of government...
PESHAWAR: Besides causing losses to public and private properties, the flash floods have damaged locally-operated and...
Comments