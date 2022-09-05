ANF recovers over one ton drugs, 2 held

Rawalpindi :P The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday while conducting an operation managed to recover over one-ton drugs and arrested two accused.

According to an ANF headquarters spokesman, ANF acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in the Islamabad area and seized over one-ton narcotics including 1020 kg charas and 28.800 kg of heroin besides netting two members of an inter-provincial drug smugglers gang. The drugs concealed in a container of refrigerators were being smuggled from Balochistan. ANF after registration of a case against the accused started a further investigation to net other members of the gang, he added.