Visual artists join hands for flood relief efforts

Islamabad : Visual artists from all over the country came forward to contribute to flood relief efforts by donating their work to an exhibition organized for collecting funds for the flood victims. Unprecedented rains this year have played havoc across most of the country, resulting in the loss of precious lives and massive destruction. Keeping in view the flood situation across the country, the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Nomad Gallery organized an art fundraising event at PNCA.

The exhibition was aimed at mobilizing the community of artists to come forward in aid of countless fellow countrymen. “The response has been swift and overwhelming, with artists across-the-board contributing works for the Flood Relief Fundraiser Exhibition. This is an investment in humanity, and it is our sincere prayer that whatever we collect can be of help to alleviate the miseries,” said Nageen Hayat, Director of Nomad Gallery. Chief Executive Officer, PPAF, Nadir Gul, also spoke at the inaugural ceremony and shared the work of the PPAF in flood-affected areas. In the end, artists Ali Sajid and Ajab Khan presented the vote of thanks.

While talking to The News, one of the participating artists Rizwana Rahool appreciated the efforts of PNCA and Nomad art gallery for mobilizing the artist community for such a noble cause. The exhibition will continue till September 16. The timings will be 10 am to 4 pm.