Commissioner not relinquishing charge despite govt orders

Rawalpindi : Punjab government transferred Commissioner Rawal­pindi Division but the concerned officer Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has not left the charge for a week. The notification has been issued by Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal.

The Government of the Punjab, Services and General Administration Department a week back issued a notification that Noor-ul-Amin Mengal (PAS/BS-20), Commissioner Rawalpindi Division has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect, enabling him to attend National Security & War Course 2022-23 at National Defense University (NDU), Islamabad. He shall report to the Services & General Administration Department, Government of Punjab, for further orders, after completion of the course.

Tahir Farooq (PAS/BS-18), Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi has hereby entrusted the additional charge of the post of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, in addition to his own duties till the arrival of a regular incumbent. But, former Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has not left the charge.

The former Commissioner has already started his Security and War Course for over a week. He was not present in his seat. All routine matters became pending due to the absence of the commissioner. The reliable sources told ‘The News’ that former commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal wanted to have the seat of Commissioner. He wanted to continue the Security and War Course and the seat of Commissioner at the same time, the sources disclosed. The sources also disclosed that Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Ellahi showed anger toward the attitude of former commissioner Rawal­pindi Division and demanded a detailed report from the chief secretary Punjab. The chief minister has also directed the chief secretary to investigate why officers did not want to leave the charge from Rawal­pindi, the sources said.