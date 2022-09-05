Tussle for power leaves public in a lurch in Potohar Town

Rawalpindi : First time in Rawalpindi history, two officers have been working in the same post as a chief officer (CO) District Council Potohar Town for over two weeks. The residents of Potohar Town have been suffering while routine work have completely stopped in the meantime due to two officers on the same post in this regard.

In the light of the Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench decision, Kamran Khan has given joining as Chief Officer (CO) District Council. The Punjab Local Government has also issued a notification and directed Kamran Khan to join the post of Chief Officer (CO) district council. The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has also directed Kamran Khan to join the post but Fazal-e-Haq who was working as Chief Officer (CO) was not ready to leave the charge for over two weeks. The dangerous situation is that residents of Potohar Town, Rawalpindi are suffering due to ever-increasing dengue fever because local management has already declared the district council areas as sensitive due to the rising number of cases in the town.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and Deputy Commissioner (DC) have ordered Kamran Khan to join the seat immediately to start work to vanish dengue but the former Chief Officer (CO) district council was not ready to relinquish the charge.

The residents of Potohar Town have appealed to higher authorities to control the ever-increasing dengue which was spreading day-to-day. But, government officers are fighting with each other instead of working for the betterment of the public.