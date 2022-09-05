150 plus positive cases show outbreak getting more intense

Rawalpindi : The dengue fever outbreak that has already hit populations in various localities in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi is getting more and more intense with the passage of every day as within the last three days, over 150 patients have tested positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district and Islamabad Capital Territory taking the total number of confirmed patients of the infection so far reported from this region of the country to around 770.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that well over 100 dengue fever patients were undergoing treatment at the three teaching hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital on Saturday evening of which 81 had confirmed positive for dengue fever.

Data reveals that the situation regarding the spread of the infection is becoming more and more intense as compared to the number of dengue fever patients reported from the region before the third week of August this year. Till the middle of August this year, the total number of patients reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district was around 110.

In the last three weeks, well over 660 patients have tested positive from the twin cities and the number of patients being registered per day is on a tremendous increase. The average number of patients being confirmed positive for dengue fever per day from the twin cities has crossed the figure of 50 which is alarming.

It is important that dengue fever has so far claimed a total of two lives from the region including one from Rawalpindi district and one from ICT.

To date, a total of over 555 confirmed dengue fever cases have been reported in Rawalpindi district of which some 330 have been reported from Potohar Town, peri-urban areas. The worst-hit areas in Rawalpindi include Chak Jalal Din along Girja Road and Dhama Syedan along Adyala Road.

From ICT, a total of 214 patients have so far been reported including 163 patients from rural areas and 51 from urban areas of the federal capital. So far, 122 cases have been reported from three worst-hit areas in the federal capital including 45 patients from Sohan, 43 from Tarlai, and 34 from Sihala.