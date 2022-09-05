State land retrieved

LAHORE:In an operation against land mafia, the district administration on Sunday retrieved around 3-kanal government land worth Rs1 billion.

In the operation, three kanals of government land was retrieved from the land mafia in Rim market. AC City Muhammad Murtaza headed the operation while officials of Walled City, MCL and Revenue staff were also present on the spot. With the help of heavy machinery, the structures built on the illegally occupied government land were demolished while legal action was also initiated against the land mafia.