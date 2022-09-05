Army, others praised for flood affectees relief

LAHORE:Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman and chief Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid Lahore, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad praised the relief services to flood victims by Pakistan Army and other organisations.

Maulana Azad, who is also chairman of Al-Sheikh Azad Welfare Foundation, was talking to media on phone from Rajanpur and Rojhan areas where he reached Sunday morning to distribute flood relief items. He appealed to the philanthropists to generously help the victims. He said thousands of food packages collected by Al-Sheikh Azad Welfare Foundation were distributed among refugees in Rajanpur, but that was peanuts considering the magnitude of the devastation and number of victims. He said Pakistani nation has a remarkable spirit of selfless service which it displayed a number of times in hours of need.