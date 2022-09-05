Army, others praised for flood affectees relief

LAHORE:Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman and chief Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid Lahore, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad praised the relief services to flood victims by Pakistan Army and other organisations.
Maulana Azad, who is also chairman of Al-Sheikh Azad Welfare Foundation, was talking to media on phone from Rajanpur and Rojhan areas where he reached Sunday morning to distribute flood relief items. He appealed to the philanthropists to generously help the victims. He said thousands of food packages collected by Al-Sheikh Azad Welfare Foundation were distributed among refugees in Rajanpur, but that was peanuts considering the magnitude of the devastation and number of victims. He said Pakistani nation has a remarkable spirit of selfless service which it displayed a number of times in hours of need.
LAHORE:In an operation against land mafia, the district administration on Sunday retrieved around 3-kanal government...
LAHORE:Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 189 quackery outlets during the last 15 days. A PHC spokesperson said...
LAHORE:After annual summer vacation, the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore will reopen for students on...
LAHORE:A clash between two student organisations intensified in Punjab University in wee hours of Sunday.The students...
LAHORE:The Punjab Revenue Authority registered an upward growth of 33 percent in revenue collection in August 2022 as...
LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency has finalised its desilting plan for the year 2022-23 for the provincial capital....
Comments