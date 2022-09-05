189 quackery outlets sealed

LAHORE:Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 189 quackery outlets during the last 15 days. A PHC spokesperson said that the PHC enforcement teams had raided 859 treatment outlets in 18 districts. Out of these, 249 centres had been converted to other businesses by the quacks. Among the sealed centres, 26 were in Multan, Lahore 21, Dera Ghazi Khan 15, 11 each in Attock, Kasur, Khanewal and Faisalabad, while 10 each in Sahiwal and Rawalpindi. Ittefaq Clinic, Shaheen Clinic, Hajvery Clinic, Al-Shifa Clinic, Absar Medical Centre, Rizwan Clinic and Saleem Clinic were closed down in Lahore.
