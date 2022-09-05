UET re-opens after summer break

LAHORE:After annual summer vacation, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore will reopen for students on Monday (today).

A UET spokesperson said that on the instructions of UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, a two-day screening camp had also been organised under the supervision of Prof Dr Muhammad Mushtaq, Senior Warden, and Dr Shehzad Ali, Chief Medical Officer, where complete examination of the boarding students and their belongings was being carried out.