Monday September 05, 2022
Lahore

Campus bridge opens to traffic after students clash

By Our Correspondent
September 05, 2022

LAHORE:A clash between two student organisations intensified in Punjab University in wee hours of Sunday.

The students had blocked the Campus bridge and Canal Road for traffic from both sides. Police reached the spot and negotiated with the protesters after which the Campus bridge and Canal Road were opened for traffic.

