PRA sees upward trend in revenue collection in August 2022

LAHORE:The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) registered an upward growth of 33 percent in revenue collection in August 2022 as the Authority collects Rs13.45 billion on account of sales tax on services. The PRA had collected Rs10.11 billion in August 2021.

According to the provisional figures, overall revenue collection increased more significantly in the first two months of fiscal year 2022-23 and witnessed growth of 35 percent from fiscal year of 2021-22 and 59.2 percent from fiscal year 2020-21.

The PRA has collected Rs27.8 billion in the first two months of fiscal year 2022-23, Rs20.59 billion in fiscal year 2021-22 and Rs17.46 billion in fiscal year 2020-21. This indicates that the authority will likely to surpass the assigned revenue collection target for fiscal year 2022-23 as compared to target it collected in consecutive past two fiscal years.

According to the data, the telecommunication services contributed Rs5.872 billion, banking/non-banking/insurance Rs4.488 billion, withholding agents Rs3.728 billion, courier services Rs1.178 billion, franchise services Rs1.060 billion, restaurants Rs939 million, construction services Rs855 million, contractual execution of work Rs689 million, manpower recruitment agents Rs659 million and services provided by person for inter-city carriage of goods via rail or road Rs604 million.

According to PRA spokesperson, the consistent upward trend in revenue collection suggests that the Authority will achieve its assigned targets successfully through adopting strategies of taxpayer’s facilitation and education duly complemented by broadening of tax base.

It is pertinent to mention that Authority did not resort to any coercive measures for collection of taxes rather it focused upon taxpayer’s education and facilitation through training workshops and PRA’s own online Complaint/Facilitation Portal. The Authority is also focusing on broadening the tax base through registration of new taxpayers.

Chairman PRA Zainulabdin Sahi said that no coercive action is made over the two years while the Authority is focused on tax reliance through taxpayer facilitation and education. The policy produced tremendous results as the taxpayers are also responsive to it while the PRA is regularly collaborating with stakeholders for expansion of tax base and tax-friendly environment in the province. “The focus of the PRA is on voluntary compliance and it is delivering well”, he added.