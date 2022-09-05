15 helpline receives 2,573,074 calls in August

LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from across Punjab for the month of August 2022.

According to details, the 15 emergency helpline received 2,573,074 calls, out of which 1,571,439 were considered irrelevant and 198,675 with genuine concerns. 41,886 of the calls were made for information, consultancy while 8,143 calls were for traffic management and city traffic police help.

The PSCA Lost and Found Centre also contributed to the recovery of 76 motorbikes and seven persons. 164 arrested in two days: Lahore police took action against 164 criminals during the last two days and registered cases against 24 persons in the respective police stations.

Around 33 criminals marked their attendance in police stations while 21 criminals gave surety bonds not to be part of any illegal activities in the future. Around 17 persons were handed over to the Investigation police for further questioning. Around 35 criminals were arrested by City Division police, 27 by Cantt Division police, 28 by Civil Lines Division police, 19 by Sadar Division police, 32 by Iqbal Town Division police and 23 criminals were arrested by Model Town Division police.