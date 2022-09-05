Rashly-driven truck kills youth

LAHORE:A 23-year-old youth was killed and another injured by a speeding truck near Chubacha Phatak, Mustafaabad on Sunday.

A rashly-driven truck hit a motorcycle near Chubacha Phatak, Mustafaabad, as a result of which, one person was killed and another injured. The victim was identified as Syed Muhammad. The injured identified as Safdar, 18, was shifted to Services Hospital.

The truck went out of control and hit the rickshaw as well. The truck driver managed to escape. The truck, rickshaw and motorcycle were impounded by the police. Stray bullet injures woman: A 42-year-old woman was injured by a stray bullet in the Ghaziabad area on Sunday.

The injured was identified as Zubaida, a resident of Tajpura, Ghaziabad. The woman was asleep at the rooftop of her house when she was hit by a stray bullet. The injured woman was shifted to hospital.

A case was registered against the unknown accused on the complaint of the victim’s husband Muhammad Ali. The accused was being traced with the help of CCTV cameras. found dead: A 28-year-old man was found dead near Lal Pul in the Ghaziabad police area on Sunday. The victim, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.