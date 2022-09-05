PTI to win by-poll in PP-139, says Yasmin

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister and PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid has said her party will win by-election on September 11 in PP-139.
The minister was chairing the PTI meeting in Sharaqpur on Sunday. According to a handout, Law Minister Khurram Virk, Ijaz Hussain Minhas, Nosheen Hamid, Syed Samsam Bukhari, Mian Abu Bakr Sharqpuri, Mian Jalil Sharqpuri, Amanullah, Asghar Ali Manda and others attended the meeting.
The minister said, “The party leaders and workers of Sheikhupura have been instructed to conduct door-to-door campaign. People of Sheikhupura must vote for Imran Khan on September 11. People are under the burden of inflation from the federal government. We are mobilising the people of Sheikhupura for September 11.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers are conducting door-to-door election campaign at union council level in Sheikhupura. Imran Khan will address people in Sheikhupura on September 9” she concluded.
