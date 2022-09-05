Partly cloudy, humid forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was witnessed in the City here on Sunday while Met officials predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.



Met officials said moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating central and upper parts of the country. They predicted that rain-wind/thundershower was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, upper Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan while isolated heavy falls may occur in Kashmir and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the period and hot and humid weather was likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was recorded at Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Islamabad, Murree, Rawalpindi and Kakul. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Chilas where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it was 34.5°C and minimum was 26.8°C.