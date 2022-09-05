Partly cloudy, humid forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was witnessed in the City here on Sunday while Met officials predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating central and upper parts of the country. They predicted that rain-wind/thundershower was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, upper Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan while isolated heavy falls may occur in Kashmir and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the period and hot and humid weather was likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.
Rainfall was recorded at Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Islamabad, Murree, Rawalpindi and Kakul. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Chilas where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it was 34.5°C and minimum was 26.8°C.
LAHORE:In an operation against land mafia, the district administration on Sunday retrieved around 3-kanal government...
LAHORE:Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman and chief Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid Lahore, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad praised...
LAHORE:Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 189 quackery outlets during the last 15 days. A PHC spokesperson said...
LAHORE:After annual summer vacation, the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore will reopen for students on...
LAHORE:A clash between two student organisations intensified in Punjab University in wee hours of Sunday.The students...
LAHORE:The Punjab Revenue Authority registered an upward growth of 33 percent in revenue collection in August 2022 as...
