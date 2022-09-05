UAE plane with relief goods lands in City

LAHORE:A special plane of United Arab Emirates taking relief goods reached Lahore Sunday. On the direction of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Provincial Minister for Industries and Housing Mian Aslam Iqbal received the relief goods at the airport. Chargé d’affaires of UAE Embassy Rashid Al Ali handed over the goods to the Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal. The minister thanked the UAE for sending goods for the flood affectees of Punjab. He said that UAE was standing with Pakistan in every difficult hour, adding that the relief goods being sent by the UAE would soon be distributed among the affectees.

The minister apprised the chargé d’affaires of UAE and the delegation of the ongoing relief activities in the flood affected areas.

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi thanked the UAE and its Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zabi, adding the UAE government has always greatly helped the people of Pakistan in every time of trial. Pervaiz Elahi said that the relief goods being received from the UAE would be distributed among the flood affectees and the needs of the affectees would be fulfilled. UAE diplomat said that it was their duty to help Pakistani flood affectees. UAE diplomat, First Secretary Juma Al-Kaabi, Second Secretary Ahmad Al-Muhassan, Third Secretary Hussain Al-Balooshi, Military Attaché Colonel Staff Engineer Muhammad Ali Al-Naqbi, Assistant Military Attaché Younis Ablbloshi, Assistant Military Attaché Omer Almeheri, Chief of Protocol UAE Embassy Islamabad Khalil Ahmed Awan were also present.

NAZIR JUTT: Senior politician Nazir Ahmad Jutt called on the chief minister at CM’s House. The CM while talking on the occasion said that the present time needs to think above politics and the real politics at present is to serve the grief-stricken humanity which we are doing under the leadership of Imran Khan. He intimated that we have increased the number of special medical camps in the flood affected areas in order to prevent infectious diseases. He said that on his direction, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal was present in the affected areas while the ministers were also overseeing the relief activities in the affected areas. The CM stated that he was himself overseeing the steps being taken for the rehabilitation of the affectees. He denounced that the PDM parties are doing politics even in these conditions. He censured that these people always displayed irresponsible behaviour on every important occasion, adding their politics was not based on any principle or an ideology.Nazir Ahmad Jutt is the father of Member National Assembly Ayesha Nazir Jutt and Arifa Nazir Jutt.