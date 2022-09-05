Two die after Lagos building collapse

Lagos: At least two people were killed and more were trapped on Sunday after a seven-story unfinished building collapsed in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos, rescue authorities said.

Building collapses are common in Africa’s most populous nation where many reside in dilapidated structures and construction safety regulations are often ignored. The seven-story building collapsed in a commercial area of Lagos, with the structure almost completely flattened, according to photographs released by rescue officials. Two bodies had been recovered from the rubble on Sunday, Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) told AFP by text. At least four other people were believed trapped inside, and operations were ongoing, local rescue authorities said.