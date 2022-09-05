Two die after Lagos building collapse

Lagos: At least two people were killed and more were trapped on Sunday after a seven-story unfinished building collapsed in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos, rescue authorities said.
Building collapses are common in Africa’s most populous nation where many reside in dilapidated structures and construction safety regulations are often ignored. The seven-story building collapsed in a commercial area of Lagos, with the structure almost completely flattened, according to photographs released by rescue officials. Two bodies had been recovered from the rubble on Sunday, Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) told AFP by text. At least four other people were believed trapped inside, and operations were ongoing, local rescue authorities said.
Baghdad: Staff at Iraq’s parliament returned to work Sunday for the first time since powerful cleric Moqtada...
Cernobbio, Italy: The leader of Italy’s far-right League party, Matteo Salvini, has sparked debate by saying that...
Beirut: Like many people in crisis-hit Lebanon, Elias Skaff used to wait for hours to withdraw cash at the bank but...
Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: The Hamas Islamist movement ruling the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday that it...
The frontrunner in the race to become the UK’s next prime minister, Liz Truss, vowed Sunday that if appointed she...
Kennedy Space Centre, United States: After scrapping a second attempt to get its new 30-story lunar rocket off the...
Comments