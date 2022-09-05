Russia sanctions not working: Italy far-right leader

Cernobbio, Italy: The leader of Italy’s far-right League party, Matteo Salvini, has sparked debate by saying that the unprecedented sanctions the West had imposed on Russia over the Ukraine invasion weren’t working.
"Several months have passed and people are paying two, three, even four times more for their bills," he told Rtl radio. "And after seven months, the war continues and Russian Federation coffers are filling with money.
"Are the sanctions working? No. Today, those who have been sanctioned are winners and those who put the sanctions in place are on their knees," he tweeted the day earlier. "It’s evident that someone in Europe has made a bad calculation. It is essential to rethink the strategy to save jobs and businesses in Italy," he said.
Skyrocketing energy prices since the start of the war in Ukraine have wreaked economic pain on countries in the European Union which before the war had been reliant on Russia for a large chunk of its gas supplies.
Baghdad: Staff at Iraq’s parliament returned to work Sunday for the first time since powerful cleric Moqtada...
Lagos: At least two people were killed and more were trapped on Sunday after a seven-story unfinished building...
Beirut: Like many people in crisis-hit Lebanon, Elias Skaff used to wait for hours to withdraw cash at the bank but...
Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: The Hamas Islamist movement ruling the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday that it...
The frontrunner in the race to become the UK’s next prime minister, Liz Truss, vowed Sunday that if appointed she...
Kennedy Space Centre, United States: After scrapping a second attempt to get its new 30-story lunar rocket off the...
Comments