Hamas executes Palestinians for ‘collaboration’ with Israel

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: The Hamas Islamist movement ruling the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday that it executed five Palestinians, including two for "collaboration" with Israel.

The executions for collaboration are the first carried out in the Palestinian coastal enclave for more than five years. "On Sunday morning, the death sentence was carried out against two condemned over collaboration with the occupation (Israel), and three others in criminal cases," Hamas said in a statement.

It added that the defendants had previously been given "their full rights to defend themselves". Hamas’s interior ministry provided the initials and years of birth of the five executed Palestinians, but did not give their full names. The two executed over "collaboration" with Israel were two men born in 1978 and 1968.