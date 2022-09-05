Hamas executes Palestinians for ‘collaboration’ with Israel

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: The Hamas Islamist movement ruling the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday that it executed five Palestinians, including two for "collaboration" with Israel.
The executions for collaboration are the first carried out in the Palestinian coastal enclave for more than five years. "On Sunday morning, the death sentence was carried out against two condemned over collaboration with the occupation (Israel), and three others in criminal cases," Hamas said in a statement.
It added that the defendants had previously been given "their full rights to defend themselves". Hamas’s interior ministry provided the initials and years of birth of the five executed Palestinians, but did not give their full names. The two executed over "collaboration" with Israel were two men born in 1978 and 1968.
Baghdad: Staff at Iraq’s parliament returned to work Sunday for the first time since powerful cleric Moqtada...
Lagos: At least two people were killed and more were trapped on Sunday after a seven-story unfinished building...
Cernobbio, Italy: The leader of Italy’s far-right League party, Matteo Salvini, has sparked debate by saying that...
Beirut: Like many people in crisis-hit Lebanon, Elias Skaff used to wait for hours to withdraw cash at the bank but...
The frontrunner in the race to become the UK’s next prime minister, Liz Truss, vowed Sunday that if appointed she...
Kennedy Space Centre, United States: After scrapping a second attempt to get its new 30-story lunar rocket off the...
Comments