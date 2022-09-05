 
Monday September 05, 2022
Nearly 1,000 migrants cross Channel

By AFP
September 05, 2022

London: Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed the Channel in small boats on Saturday, the UK government said on Sunday, as growing numbers of arrivals have exacerbated tensions between Britain and France. The defence ministry said 960 migrants were detected making the dangerous crossing in 20 boats.

