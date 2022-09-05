Legionnaires claims fifth life in Argentina

Buenos Aires: Legionnaires’ disease has claimed a fifth life among patients and staff at a clinic in northern Argentina, provincial health officials announced Sunday. The health ministry in Tucuman province had announced four earlier deaths on Saturday, all in the clinic in San Miguel de Tucuman, and said a total of 11 people had been infected by the rare, but severe, lung disease. The latest death was that of a 64-year-old man with co-morbidities, officials said.