Aania wins Yasmin Mubarik Cup

ISLAMABAD: Aania Farooq from PAF Airmen Golf Club Karachi turned the tables on the first two-round leader Rimsha Ijaz to take home the Yasmin Mubarik Challenge Cup following an eventful day at the Islamabad Club Course here Sunday.

Aania aggregated 13 over 229 for three rounds to leave overnight leader Rimsha Ijaz (232) in second place. Further three strokes behind was Parkha Ijaz (235) for her three-round efforts.

Sunday was another day that the Category A players played a stirring but extraordinary round of golf. In net, however, Hamna Amjad from PAF Golf Course won on the back count, Arooba Ali from Rawalpindi Golf Course came in second and the third net position went to Tehmina Ahmad from Islamabad Club Golf Course.

The tournament’s highlight was the Yasmin Mubarik Challenge Cup which was handed over to Aania Farooq by none other than the most respectable Yasmin Mubarik herself. She graced the occasion with her presence and humbly thanked her family and friends for supporting her through her golfing career.

The Inter-Club Team Tournament was played between top club teams across Pakistan. The best net scores of three players from each club were taken over two days to declare the winning team. The Islamabad Golf Club team won the team match at the end of two rounds with a net score of 408, the Rawalpindi Golf Club team came second with a net score of 419.

Ayesha Faizan, the tournament director thanked Eulogise Federal Golf Association and the management of Islamabad Club for their encouragement and invaluable support. She also thanked the sponsors Kohinoor Mills, Free Line Movers, Murree Brewery and Mujahid Group of Companies for coming forward and supporting women’s golf.

The successfully organized 3-day event showcased some of the best lady golfers of Pakistan playing their best rounds under challenging conditions. The Yasmin Mubarik Challenge Cup definitely brought the ladies' golfing community together, enjoying one of the most challenging games in the world.