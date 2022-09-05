POA to review SAG, National Games at highest forums

KARACHI: Holding the 14th South Asian Games and 34th National Games are the two major jobs which Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has to do in the coming one year or so. But there is nothing final yet about these two events of great significance.

Pakistan is supposed to host the 14th South Asian Games in October-November 2023 but because of the recent rescheduling of the Asian Games the authorities will need to review their plans of hosting the South Asian Games.

Similarly, conducting the National Games is also a pressing matter. Balochistan was allotted these Games in 2012 but so far it has failed to host the spectacle due to various reasons.

In 2019, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took a bold step to host the all-important Games when Quetta failed to go for it due to security and other issues. However, Quetta was told that it could go for the next edition whenever it was ready for it.

Now it is important to make a final decision about the fate of these two events. And in order to discuss these two events, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) plans to hold its Sports Commission meeting in the next few days in Lahore.

“We plan to hold a meeting of the POA Sports Commission after a week in Lahore to discuss these two games,” POA secretary general Khalid Mehmood told 'The News' on Sunday.

“The commission will have representatives from the provinces and the two major stakeholders, Army and WAPDA, will also be there. We will also ask Balochistan about its intention to host the National Games. I hope we will be able to reach a conclusion,” Khalid said.

“You know Asian Games have been rescheduled and we will discuss what we can do with the South Asian Games,” he added.

Pakistan is unlikely to be able to host the South Asian Games in 2023 because of the rescheduling of the Asian Games which are slated to be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

Asked whether there would be any option of allotting National Games to any other province if Quetta was not in a position to go for it, Khalid said this would also be discussed in the meeting.

“If Quetta is not ready then we may give it to any other unit while keeping intact the hosting rights of Quetta as we did when KP hosted it in 2019. I think if it happens then Punjab should come forward,” he said.

“The recommendations of the Sports Commission will be discussed in the POA Executive Committee meeting which will be held three days after the Sports Commission meeting. And after 12 days we will hold the POA General Council meeting. We want to discuss these matters at the highest levels,” Khalid said.

Besides these two events, Olympic qualifiers are also a big target and Pakistan will need to decide in which events it will participate in the qualifiers. POA also plans to write to federations in the next few days to know about their plans regarding the Olympic qualifiers.

“Those players who have been awarded IOC scholarship will certainly feature in the Olympic qualifiers but by the end of this week we will decide to which other federations we should write to know about their plans about Olympic qualifiers. We will want to know from them their chances, potential athletes, and from where the finances will come if they go for fielding their athletes in the qualifiers. And if we see there are some athletes who have the capacity to click in the qualifiers then we will try to back them,” Khalid said.

The country’s ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, Olympian badminton player Mahoor Shehzad, swimmer Jehanara Nabi, table tennis player Perniya Zaman Khan, weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt, wrestlers Mohammad Inam and his cousin Mohammad Bilal and shooters Usman Chand, Gulfam Joseph, Anna Ibtisam, Kishmala Talat and Rasam Gull have been awarded the IOC scholarships for training and preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics.