Northern taste first victory, edge Central Punjab by 3 runs

RAWALPINDI: Ali Imran (56) powered Northern to their first win in the Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup, defeating Central Punjab by three runs in a rain-reduced match here at the Pindi Stadium Sunday.

Northern hit up 146-7 in 16 overs with Central Punjab falling short by just three runs losing five wickets in the process.

Tayyab Tahir’s third half-century of the tournament went in vain as Central Punjab lost to Northern by three runs.

Central Punjab opener scored 53 off 39 and stitched a crucial 82-run second wicket partnership with Abdullah Shafiq (33 off 23) in a contest curtailed to 16 overs because of rain.

Northern’s Ali Imran – later named player of the match – smashed 56 at a strike rate of over 164 after Central Punjab captain Qasim Akram elected to bowl. Ali struck three sixes and as many fours in his 34-ball knock before he was dismissed by Mohammad Ali – who returned 3-33 – in the penultimate over.

He added 39 runs with opener Hasan Nawaz (24 off 23) and 47 with Mubasir Khan (18 off 17) in what was an extraordinary rearguard after Northern were reduced to 10-2 in nine balls.

Sohail Tanvir made his experience count down the order spanking 20 runs off eight deliveries.

In the second match of the day, Adil Amin’s quickfire 40 not out helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to a third consecutive win as they defeated Sindh by six wickets.

It was Adil Amin’s sparkling 40 off 24 balls that helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa surmount the 152-run target with eight balls spare. Player of the match Adil smashed three four and two sixes as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa crossed the line with six wickets in hand.

Adil was provided a solid platform for the run chase by openers Sahibzada Farhan (45 off 34) and Mohammad Haris (37 off 29) as they added 82 for the first wicket. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had a scare in the 11th over when both the batsmen were dismissed by leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood.

Sind’s Saad Khan top-scored with 40 off 36 and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed made 27 not out off 24 after captain Saud Shakeel elected to bat. The other notable batters in Sindh’s innings were opener Saim Ayub (23 off 20), Saud (20 off 15) and Danish Aziz (21 off 15).

Scores in brief: Northern beat Central Punjab by 3 runs: Northern 146-7 in 16 overs (Ali Imran 56, Hasan Nawaz 24, Sohail Tanvir 20 not out; Mohammad Ali 3-33, Ali Asfand 2-24, Aamer Yamin 2-30). Central Punjab 143-5 in 16 overs (Tayyab Tahir 53, Abdullah Shafique 33; Salman Irshad 2-27). Player of the match: Ali Imran (Northern).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Sindh by 6 wickets: Sindh 151-4 in 20 overs (Saad Khan 40, Sarfaraz Ahmed 27 not out, Saim Ayub 23, Danish Aziz 21 not out, Saud Shakeel 20; Mohammad Imran 2-30). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 154-4 in 18.4 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 45, Adil Amin 40 not out, Mohammad Haris 37; Zahid Mehmood 2-32). Player of the match: Adil Amin (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

Monday’s fixtures: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Southern Punjab at 0930; Balochistan v Northern at 1345.