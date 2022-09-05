The polio threat

The news on the polio horizon is not good. Per latest reports, a two-year-old child has died after the poliovirus paralyzed his respiratory muscles in North Waziristan, whereas a 16-year-old boy has become a victim of paralysis in Lakki Marwat. Both districts are in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, making it the worst hit region by polio in the world. The tally of polio cases has risen to 17 in Pakistan this year, mostly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Contrary to normal perception the poliovirus does not only attack limps but can also paralyze breathing muscles. In addition to targeting infants, polio can also strike teenagers and even older people if they have not had a complete course of polio vaccination. Though the Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) in Pakistan is working tirelessly to vaccinate infants and children across the country, the confirmation of new cases has again highlighted the challenges the PEI is facing. Investigation and reporting of polio cases is of vital significance now, lest it spiral into a much bigger health crisis in the country.

The situation is not to be taken lightly in any way. Somehow, in certain districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the message is not getting across to parents who are primarily refusing to vaccinate their wards. The provincial government must launch a massive awareness-raising programme about the deadly impact their refusal may have on their children. The campaign must clearly enunciate that the only protection from polio is vaccination. There have been cases in which some parents allowed the first dose of the vaccine and then considered it enough. The refusals after the first or second doses are also becoming common – again mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The campaign needs to reinforce that routine immunization is extremely vital, for an incomplete or terminated vaccination course during infancy and childhood is unlikely to provide full immunity against the virus.

Pakistan must be able to effectively interrupt the transmission of the polio virus. The PEI can do that by a robust campaign of behaviour-change communication and by ensuring that the polio teams – with the required safety and security –reach out to all parents of children. Pakistan’s virus detection network also needs strengthening, so that the PEI can identify polio cases in time. Now with an additional burden of millions of displaced people in dozens of districts of Balochistan, Punjab, and Sindh, there are serious concerns about the spread of the virus in flood-affected areas where health facilities have been damaged and where it will be fairly hard to vaccinate all children per schedule. When people look for refuge and move from place to place without much to rely on for their basic subsistence, polio vaccination may not be their first priority. As floods have swept away homes and basic health units, polio teams will find it challenging to achieve their target as many areas will remain inaccessible for weeks to come. We need to treat our polio threat as the emergency it is, using any and all resources.