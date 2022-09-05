Critical help

This letter refers to the news report ‘Cnergyico supports flood victims in Balochistan’ (September 3, 2022). It is heartening to see corporate Pakistan playing a role in the relief efforts and, hopefully, other firms will follow Cnergyico’s lead.

Failure to provide relief to the internally displaced can increase the death toll of the floods by several orders of magnitude. Any help at this stage is crucial as it could end up saving millions of lives.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwahn